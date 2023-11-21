Al-Hakim: Israel regime must end brutal attacks on Gaza

SHAFAQNA– In visiting “Thomas Siler”, the European Union ambassador in Baghdad, “Seyyid Ammar al-Hakim”, Head of the National Wisdom Movement in Iraq emphasized the necessity of continuing cooperation in bilateral common arenas and strengthening of relations.

According to Shafaqna from media office of Iraq’s National Wisdom Movement in Iran, in this visit that took place in the office of the head of Iraq’s National Wisdom Movement in Baghdad, al-Hakim expressed his satisfaction with Iraq’s joining the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and believed that it is a step in the proper direction which helps further integration of Iraq into the international system. He demanded to utilize promising opportunities that Iraq offers in development and service sectors, and in this regard, stressed the importance of the development path project as a major project connecting East to West.

Also, the head of Iraq’s National Wisdom Movement emphasized the necessity to end the brutal attacks on helpless Palestinians and called for an immediate ceasefire and arrival of humanitarian aid and return of the necessities of life in the Gaza Strip and starting reconstruction of cities.

Al-Hakim asked the international community to fulfill its responsibility to revive the concepts that are completely collapsing due to double standards regarding Gaza issues.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

www.shafaqna.com