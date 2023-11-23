Iraq: Displacement of 7,000 families from 6 southern provinces due to climate changes

SHAFAQNA– The Minister of Migration and Displaced, Ivan Faiek Jabru announced that Diyala and al-Diwaniyah provinces have joined the list of provinces that experience the displacement wave due to climate changes. She added: displacement of 7000 families has been recorded in 6 provinces.

According to Shafaqna quoted from Al Forat, Jabru added: branches of this ministry in provinces have recorded displacement of 7000 families due to climate changes that the highest number is for Dhi Qar province with more than 4,000 families, then Maysan province with 1,354 families and Basra where the refugees of this province have a weaker and more fragile situation because of few job opportunities. Then, there are Muthanna, Diyala and Al-Diwaniyah provinces.

The Minister of Migration and Displaced said: displacement of more than 7000 families has been recorded because of desertification and we have a mechanism to support the displaced classes due to ISIS and not desertification.

She said: we offered humanitarian aid to these families but most of them have lost their job and this has a strong effect on increasing of poverty among these households. Also, the existing conflicts in these provinces have been effective on overall cohesion of these areas.

By referring the challenge of this ministry regarding female heads of households who have lost their job, Jabru told: income generating projects of this ministry regarding displacement due to ISIS have been allocated to climate refugees, and we have 200 projects in progress and are cooperating with the Ministry of Labor concerning these people’s right to social security.

