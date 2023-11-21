English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

WHO: Hospitals in Palestine are death scenes

0
Hospitals in Palestine are death scenes

SHAFAQNA-The World Health Organization (WHO) released a statement saying that it was “appalled” by the Israeli attack on the Indonesian Hospital in North Gaza.

The health organization reiterated that “health workers and civilians should never have to be exposed to such horror, and especially while inside a hospital.”

Moreover, the statement highlighted the fact that the Indonesian Hospital is still under siege to this point, adding that basic necessities have been cut off from healthcare workers and patients, as well as their families.

WHO said that it had recorded 335 attacks on healthcare institutions in “occupied Palestinian territory” since October 7, including institutions in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank.

Source: almayadeen

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Palestine football team is playing a World Cup 2026 qualifier against Australia in Kuwait

asadian

NGO: 880 Palestinian children detained by Israel this year

asadian

Bombardment continue to rage in Gaza as Hamas says approaching truce deal with Israel

asadian

Amnesty: 2 Israeli attacks in Gaza must be investigated as war crimes

asadian

Russian FM to discuss Gaza with Arab League-OIC on Nov 21

asadian

American Muslims fear anti-Muslim sentiment could escalate into violence

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.