WHO: Hospitals in Palestine are death scenes

SHAFAQNA-The World Health Organization (WHO) released a statement saying that it was “appalled” by the Israeli attack on the Indonesian Hospital in North Gaza.

The health organization reiterated that “health workers and civilians should never have to be exposed to such horror, and especially while inside a hospital.”

Moreover, the statement highlighted the fact that the Indonesian Hospital is still under siege to this point, adding that basic necessities have been cut off from healthcare workers and patients, as well as their families.

WHO said that it had recorded 335 attacks on healthcare institutions in “occupied Palestinian territory” since October 7, including institutions in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank.

Source: almayadeen

www.shafaqna.com