Shortage of medicines in Pakistan’s Govt hospitals

SHAFAQNA PAKISTAN | by Jawad Naqvi- Hospitals run by the federal government are facing a severe financial crisis, which has caused serious concern among doctors and medical staff. The Federal Ministry of Finance has reportedly refused to provide additional funds for hospitals in Islamabad and the federally run Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Lahore, leading to a crisis in these hospitals.

The medical community says that if the government does not take immediate steps, doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and patients will all suffer severe hardships. According to an estimate, this additional budget is 11 billion rupees. Some members of the medical community are of the opinion that if the additional budget of billions of rupees is not given to the health institutions run by the federal government, they may even close down.

Those facing crisis include Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Federal Government Services Hospital (Polyclinic), Federal General Hospital, National Drug Rehabilitation Institute, Primary Medical Centers, Dispensaries and Health Department related institutions.

Crisis situation

Apart from this, Sheikh Zayed Hospital Lahore will also be affected by the financial crisis as it is also run by federal government funding. The medical community says that the government is not realizing the crisis. Hasan Raza, president of Young Doctors Association Sheikh Zayed Hospital, says that now the situation is that there is a shortage of life-saving medicines. He told DW, “Also, X-ray and radiology equipment is in short supply while the crisis situation can be gauged from the fact that the emergency prescription papers on which the medicine is prescribed are not available.” There is also a lack of medicines in hospitals.

Dr. Hasan Raza says that this situation has worsened now. He added, “Financial difficulties have been going on for a year. Doctors and paramedical staff are not getting their salaries on time for a year and they have to protest or raise their voice for it.

Dr. Sahar Nadeem, who belongs to Sheikh Zayed Hospital, says that the reduction in funding has also created many difficulties for the patients. “More than 1,000 patients come to our hospital and they are suffering from extreme poverty,” he told DW. In such cases, we send them out again and again for medicines and tests.

According to Dr Sahar Nadeem, there is no emergency medicine in the hospital. “If a heart patient or someone in a critical condition is brought in, we cannot help them because many basic things, from drips, are not available.”

Medical plans will not be completed

Dr. Faiz Achakzai, President of Young Doctor Association Islamabad, says that due to non-availability of funds, the situation has become such that there is a shortage of medicines and even gloves are becoming scarce in operation theatres. He told DW, “If immediate action is not taken on this, the many new health projects will not be completed.” For example, if they were building a new emergency center in Islamabad, it would not be possible to work on it. Apart from this, there will be no work on the expansion projects of the institutions.

Nurses are not getting salaries

According to Dr. Faiz Achakzai, due to non-availability of funds, some staff members are not even getting salaries. “In the past, the government created an authority in the health department, under which nurses were recruited and later that authority was abolished by a law, but now the future of these nurses is uncertain and they are not even paid. to be done, due to which more than one and a half hundred nurses are forced to protest.

Young Doctors Association Punjab leader Dr. Salman Qazi says that this lack of funds indicates how much interest the government has in the health department. He told DW, “If the government wants the welfare of the people, it should immediately release money from the discretionary funds of the Prime Minister and Chief Minister of Punjab to overcome this crisis.”

There is no emergency

Contrary to the claims of doctors and the medical community, the Ministry of Finance claims that there is no crisis in the hospitals and the budget is being released to all the hospitals. Qamar Abbasi, spokesperson of the Ministry of Finance, told DW in this regard, “There is no crisis situation in any hospital and the Ministry of Health has sufficient funds.” The funds allocated in the budget for Islamabad hospitals and other related institutions are also being released.

According to Qamar Abbasi, there may be over and above some budget grants which are usually removed. “The Ministry of Finance has never said that money will not be provided for the need. However, it is the government’s policy to discourage such additional budgeting as it is difficult to maintain fiscal discipline without it.”

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

