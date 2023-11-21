English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther NewsSports

Palestine football team is playing a World Cup 2026 qualifier against Australia in Kuwait

0
Palestine football team

SHAFAQNA-The Palestine football team is playing a World Cup 2026 qualifier against Australia in Kuwait today.

Thousands are expected to turn up for the match in a show of support for Palestine and against Israel’s continuing attacks that have killed more than 13,000 people in Gaza since October 7.

ALjazeera reaporter Joanna Gasiorowska, who is in Kuwait City for the match, has just spotted Ali who arrived at the stadium with a box full of 500 black plastic keys that will be handed out to fans in the stands.

They will then be given a signal to raise their keys during the match, he said.

The keys symbolise those taken by the Palestinians when they locked their doors and fled during the Nakba, or catastrophe, referring to the ethnic cleansing of Palestine in 1948.

The message from this group of Kuwaiti and Palestinian activists is “get your keys ready to go home”.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

WHO: Hospitals in Palestine are death scenes

asadian

NGO: 880 Palestinian children detained by Israel this year

asadian

Bombardment continue to rage in Gaza as Hamas says approaching truce deal with Israel

asadian

Amnesty: 2 Israeli attacks in Gaza must be investigated as war crimes

asadian

Russian FM to discuss Gaza with Arab League-OIC on Nov 21

asadian

American Muslims fear anti-Muslim sentiment could escalate into violence

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.