SHAFAQNA-The Palestine football team is playing a World Cup 2026 qualifier against Australia in Kuwait today.

Thousands are expected to turn up for the match in a show of support for Palestine and against Israel’s continuing attacks that have killed more than 13,000 people in Gaza since October 7.

ALjazeera reaporter Joanna Gasiorowska, who is in Kuwait City for the match, has just spotted Ali who arrived at the stadium with a box full of 500 black plastic keys that will be handed out to fans in the stands.

They will then be given a signal to raise their keys during the match, he said.

The keys symbolise those taken by the Palestinians when they locked their doors and fled during the Nakba, or catastrophe, referring to the ethnic cleansing of Palestine in 1948.

The message from this group of Kuwaiti and Palestinian activists is “get your keys ready to go home”.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com