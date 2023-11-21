BRICS calls for immediate humanitarian truce in Gaza

SHAFAQNA- Leaders of the BRICS – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – group of emerging economies are attending a virtual summit on the war.

“We called for an immediate, durable, and sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities,” says a statement from the leaders of the BRICS group of nations.

Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates, who will join the bloc in January 2024, are also attending the meeting that was called by South Africa.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa accused Israel of war crimes and “genocide” in Gaza, saying the meeting should “stand as a clarion call for us to combine our efforts and strengthen our actions to end this historical injustice”.

Chinese President Xi Jinping called for an international peace conference and said there can be no sustainable peace “without a just solution to the question of Palestine”. Russian President Vladimir Putin called for a political solution to the conflict in which the bloc could take part and help reach it.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman called on countries to stop exporting arms to Israel. India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar strongly condemned the death of civilians and said the concerns of the Palestinian people must be addressed in a “serious manner”.

Source: aljazeera

