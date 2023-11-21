English
China-Saudi Arabia sign currency swap agreement

SHAFAQNA- China-Saudi Arabia central banks signed a local currency swap agreement worth up to 50 billion yuan ($6.93 billion), or 26 billion Saudi riyals.

The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) said in a statement that the pact it had signed with the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) would be valid for three years and could be extended by mutual agreement.

The swap agreement means that currency risk is lower for both countries to use the other countries’ currency. As a result, the financing costs for using the riyal and yuan will be lower for both China and Saudi Arabia and both countries will have easier access to the other’s currency.

