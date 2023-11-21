Google’s DeepMind AI can do weather forecasting better than supercomputers

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- Google’s DeepMind has created an advanced AI algorithm capable of accurately forecasting the weather, surpassing the effectiveness of current forecasting methodologies that rely on supercomputers.



According to Live Science, Google’s model, called GraphCast, made better 10 day predictions than the European Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecasts ECMWF system, known as High Resolution Forecast (HRES). GraphCast was able to predict weather conditions in just a few minutes instead of a few hours. Google DeepMind says that HRES is currently the best weather simulation system.