Bahrain: Government websites briefly inaccessible after hack claim

SHAFAQNA- The websites of two government ministries in Bahrain briefly became inaccessible Tuesday (21 Nov. 2023) night after a statement claimed hackers took them down over kingdom’s stance on the ongoing Gaza war.

A statement posted online by a self-described group calling itself Al-Toufan, or “The Flood” in Arabic, claimed hacking the Foreign Ministry and the Information Affairs Ministry’s websites. Both later became accessible again Tuesday night.

The statement said the purported hacks came in retaliation for “the abnormal statements issued” by the island’s Al-Khalifa ruling family, without elaborating.

Source: newarab

www.shafaqna.com

