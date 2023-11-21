English
Gaza Strip: Dozens of dead during Israeli bombing of displaced people at a school in Al-Faluga

Israeli bombing displaced people at a school in Al-Faluga

SHAFAQNA- Dozens of citizens were killed and others were injured, including children and women, on Tuesday (21 Nov. 2023) morning in raids launched by Israeli aircrafts on several areas in the Gaza Strip, targeting a school in Al-Faluga, and homes in the Beit Lahia project in the northern Gaza Strip.

According to local sources, the Israeli warplanes targeted a school housing displaced people in the Hafsa School in the Al-Faluja area, west of Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip, resulting in the death and injury of many displaced people, including children and women. Many citizens were also killed as a result of the bombing of at least 9 homes in the Beit Lahia project in the northern Gaza Strip.

