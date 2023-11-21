Hamas’s Leader: Truce deal ‘close’, to be announced by Qatar in coming hours

SHAFAQNA-Qatari Foreign Ministry says negotiations involving Hamas and Israel over a potential release of people being held are in their “final stages”. Speaking to Al-Jazeera, El-Risheq said that the agreement’s details would be revealed “in the coming hours”, noting that the information would only be announced by “the brothers in Qatar.”

Comments come as Israel’s Prime Minister speaks of “progress” and Hamas’s Chief says truce deal is “approaching”. The Palestinian resistance group stressed that the captives’ release would come in exchange for “the release of Palestinian prisoners from the occupation prisons.”

Hamas is “close to reaching a truce agreement” with Israel after submitting its response on the deal to the Qatari mediators, the Palestinian group’s Chief Ismail Haniyeh told Reuters in a statement on Tuesday (21 Nov. 2023).

“The movement delivered its response to the brothers in Qatar and the mediators, and we are close to reaching a truce agreement,” the statement said, without disclosing further details on the deal.

