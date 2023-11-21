Gaza contact group arrives in Moscow

SHAFAQNA-The Gaza contact group, a group consisting of senior diplomats from Turkey, Nigeria, Indonesia, Jordan, Egypt, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, in addition to the secretary general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), has arrived in Moscow in an effort to establish a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Permanent members of the UN Security Council, in particular, will be visited by the group, the Turkish Foreign Ministry added. The tour was led yesterday, on November 20, by a visit to Beijing, China, during which the group met with the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Today, they attended talks in Moscow.

This is to be followed by visits to both London and Paris on Wednesday, to meet with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron respectively.

Source: almayadeen

