Hamas announces 4-day truce agreement & prisoners exchange deal

SHAFAQNA-The Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas, announces it has reached a mediated deal for the release of 150 Palestinian women and children from Israeli prisons.

A four-day humanitarian truce has been reached between Hamas and the Israeli occupation under Qatari and Egyptian mediation, the Palestinian Resistance movement announced in a statement early on Wednesday morning.

Hamas said that the agreement was reached following difficult and complex indirect negotiations.

The agreement involved a prisoners exchange deal and a number of clauses that will ensure the entry of humanitarian aid into the entire Gaza Strip “without exception”.

Israel PM says agreement does not mean war will stop, vows Israeli military will press on after the pause in fighting.

Israeli bombardments continue overnight across Gaza, including around Indonesian Hospital and in Khan Younis in the south of the enclave.

More than 14,100 people have been killed in Gaza since October 7. In Israel, the official death toll from Hamas’s attacks stands at about 1,200.

The temporary pause agreed to by both sides would last four days.

Israel will stop military actions in all areas of the Gaza Strip, including the movement of military vehicles.

Hundreds of humanitarian aid trucks, including medical and fuel supplies, will be allowed into Gaza.

Drones in southern Gaza will stop for four days. They will stop in the north for six hours per day.

Israel “is committed not to attack or arrest anyone in all areas of the Gaza Strip” during this time.

Freedom of movement will be guaranteed along Salah al-Din Road from the north of Gaza to the south.

It will release 50 women and children taken captive in exchange for the release of 150 Palestinian women and children held in Israeli jails.

Source: aljazeera

