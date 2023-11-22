Gaza Strip: Israeli strikes kill dozens in Nuseirat & Jabalia refugee camps

SHAFAQNA-At least 9 citizens were killed and others were injured, this Wednesday morning, in a new massacre committed by the Israeli forces by targeting a house in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Medical sources reported that 9 citizens, including children, were killed as a result of the Israeli occupation aircraft bombing a house for the Ayyash family in the Nuseirat camp.

Although a four-day humanitarian pause has been agreed upon by Israel and Hamas, an immediate end to the Israeli bombing of Gaza is unlikely.

The Israeli forces committed a massacre in northern Gaza at dawn today, killing more than 60 innocent civilians from the Jabalia camp in northeastern Gaza, according to what was confirmed by an unidentified source.

The death toll as a result of the ongoing occupation aggression against the besieged Gaza Strip since the seventh of last October has risen to more than 14,100 martyrs, including more than 5,840 children and 3,920 women, in addition to more than 33,000 wounded, and more than 6,800 missing, including more. Of 4,500 children and women.

Source: alquds

