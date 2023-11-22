English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

Gaza Strip: Israeli strikes kill dozens in Nuseirat & Jabalia refugee camps

0
Israeli strikes on Nuseirat & Jabalia refugee camps

SHAFAQNA-At least 9 citizens were killed and others were injured, this Wednesday morning, in a new massacre committed by the Israeli forces by targeting a house in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Medical sources reported that 9 citizens, including children, were killed as a result of the Israeli occupation aircraft bombing a house for the Ayyash family in the Nuseirat camp.

Although a four-day humanitarian pause has been agreed upon by Israel and Hamas, an immediate end to the Israeli bombing of Gaza is unlikely.

The Israeli forces committed a massacre in northern Gaza at dawn today, killing more than 60 innocent civilians from the Jabalia camp in northeastern Gaza, according to what was confirmed by an unidentified source.

The death toll as a result of the ongoing occupation aggression against the besieged Gaza Strip since the seventh of last October has risen to more than 14,100 martyrs, including more than 5,840 children and 3,920 women, in addition to more than 33,000 wounded, and more than 6,800 missing, including more. Of 4,500 children and women.

Source: alquds

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Hamas announces 4-day truce agreement & prisoners exchange deal

asadian

Gaza contact group arrives in Moscow

asadian

Hamas’s Leader: Truce deal ‘close’, to be announced by Qatar in coming hours

asadian

Gaza Strip: Dozens of dead during Israeli bombing of displaced people at a school in Al-Faluga

asadian

Bahrain: Government websites briefly inaccessible after hack claim

asadian

BRICS calls for immediate humanitarian truce in Gaza

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.