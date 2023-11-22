USA gives ‘Israel’ coordinates of humanitarian groups, medical facilities & hospitals

SHAFAQNA- The USA struggles to maintain an ostensible reputation of commitment to international law by protecting aid workers, while “Israel” continues to murder Palestinians indiscriminately in Gaza.

A recent report by Politico reveals that the Biden administration has been providing “Israel” with the coordinates of humanitarian groups, medical facilities, and hospitals to prevent strikes against them. Despite having the data that could prevent such atrocities, the Israeli Occupation Forces continue to target hospitals, using the recurrent apologia narrative of “collateral damage”.

According to three anonymous sources familiar with the matter, the information provided to “Israel” included GPS coordinates of various medical facilities and details about the movements of aid groups in Gaza. Communications of such sites have been ongoing for the past month, Politico reported.

Source: almayadeen

