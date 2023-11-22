UK: Palestinian Embassy in London has been subject of attacks in recent weeks

SHAFAQNA- The Palestinian Embassy in London said that it has been the subject of increased attacks in recent weeks, criticising the UK government’s inaction over the incidents.

The mission said it was attacked late on Saturday (18 Nov. 2023), sharing CCTV footage of an unidentified individual wearing a helmet, spraying the building with a substance.

In the video clip, the act of vandalism goes unchallenged, due to the lack of security outside the building.

In a statement on X, the mission said the incident was the fourth of its kind recent weeks, in the aftermath of Israel’s indiscriminate bombing in Gaza ongoing since October 7

Source: newarab

