USA: Former Obama official’s Islamophobic comments against Muslim food vendor in New York

Former Obama official's Islamophobic comments

SHAFAQNA- Stuart Seldowitz, a former Obama’s administration adviser, was captured on video making threats and Islamophobic comments against a Muslim food vendor in New York City, footage circulating on Tuesday (21 Nov. 2023) on social media showed.

In one video, Seldowitz calls the vendor a “terrorist” and yells at him. “You support terrorism. You support killing little children. You’re a terrible person,” he says. The vendor replies, saying: “You kill children, not me.”

Before leaving, Seldowitz says: “If we killed 4,000 Palestinian kids, you know what? It wasn’t enough. It wasn’t enough.” Stuart Seldowitz calls street vendor ‘terrorist’ and insults the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

