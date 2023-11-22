Watchdog group: Afghan media has diminished

SHAFAQNA- On World Television Day, media watchdogs expressed concerns over the reduction of activities of media in Afghanistan.

NAI, a media-supporting group in Afghanistan, said in a report that within the past two years, more than 50 percent of the TV channels halted their operations.

November 21 marks World Television Day.

Meanwhile, some of the journalists expressed concerns over the lack of on time access to information.

“I call on Taliban to provide the opportunities to the journalists to cover the information, particularly the TV channels, so they can freely convey the information to the people,” said Mustafa Shaharyar, Journalist.

“TV is one of the powerful instruments to transmit the message which plays an important role in the mindset of the public,” said Raqeeb Fayaz, journalist.

An official of Afghanistan’s Journalist Safety Committee, Abdul Qadeer Wiar, said that Television plays an important role in the media society.

Source: tolonews

www.shafaqna.com