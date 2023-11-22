Afghanistan: Over 1,000 people die each year from diabetes complications

SHAFAQNA-1,000 people die annually due to diabetes across Afghanistan and that last year, over 17,000 people were diagnosed as being diabetic.

Marking World Diabetes Day on Tuesday in Kabul, Habibullah Akhundzadah, Deputy Minister of Public Health, said: “In 2022, 17,499 people were diagnosed with diabetes and the number of patients is increasing.”

According to him, all health centers in the country have the ability to diagnose and treat patients with diabetes adding that efforts are being made to increase people’s awareness of the disease.

Naeemullah Safi, a representative of the World Health Organization, also said in this meeting that WHO cooperates with the Ministry of Public Health in the fight against diabetes.

Source: ariananews

