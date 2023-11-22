English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 2Other News

Afghanistan: Over 1,000 people die each year from diabetes complications

0
diabetes complications

SHAFAQNA-1,000 people die annually due to diabetes across Afghanistan and that last year, over 17,000 people were diagnosed as being diabetic.

Marking World Diabetes Day on Tuesday in Kabul, Habibullah Akhundzadah, Deputy Minister of Public Health, said: “In 2022, 17,499 people were diagnosed with diabetes and the number of patients is increasing.”

According to him, all health centers in the country have the ability to diagnose and treat patients with diabetes adding that efforts are being made to increase people’s awareness of the disease.

Naeemullah Safi, a representative of the World Health Organization, also said in this meeting that WHO cooperates with the Ministry of Public Health in the fight against diabetes.

Source: ariananews

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Watchdog group: Afghan media has diminished

asadian

WFP: Afghan families return to Afghanistan at worst of times

asadian

USIP: Afghanistan’s economy faces renewed crisis

asadian

Türkiye ready to reconstruct Afghanistan’s examination system

asadian

UNHCR: Forced return of Afghans from Pakistan deepens humanitarian crisis

asadian

Afghanistan: Taliban detained a protesting girl in Kabul

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.