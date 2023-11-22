English
Gaza: Israel Attacks continue around hospitals & camps

Israel Attacks continue

SHAFAQNA-At least 100 Palestinians killed in attacks overnight and this morning around hospitals and refugee camps in Gaza.

The Israeli army says its troops are continuing to operate in the Gaza Strip after agreeing to a four-day pause in hostilities.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has slammed the truce agreement, arguing that the pause in fighting sets a “dangerous precedent”.

More than 50 people of same family ‘wiped out’ in Jabalia

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki has said the Israeli attack took place on the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza.

“Only this morning, from the Qadoura family in Jabalia, 52 people have been wiped out completely, killed,” al-Maliki said on the sidelines of a briefing by Arab and Muslim foreign ministers in the UK capital, London.

“I have the list of the names, 52 of them, they were wiped out completely from grandfather to grandchildren.”

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

