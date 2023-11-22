English
Hamas leader: Truce in Gaza takes effect on Thursday morning at ten o’clock

Truce in Gaza

SHAFAQNA-Hamas announced that the humanitarian truce agreement with Israel in the Gaza Strip will begin tomorrow (Thursday) at 10 am.

Hamas Political Bureau member Musa Abu Marzouk said in a call with Xinhua News Agency that the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip will begin tomorrow, Thursday, at 10 a.m., noting that the majority of the fifty detainees who will be released hold foreign nationalities.

Abu Marzouk said in a statement to Al Jazeera satellite channel that the agreement with Israel, mediated by Qatar and Egypt, includes the release of 50 detained women and children in the Gaza Strip in exchange for the release of 150 Palestinian women and children in Israeli prisons.

He added that Hamas is ready for a comprehensive ceasefire and prisoner exchange with Israel.

Source: alquds

www.shafaqna.com

