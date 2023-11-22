Gaza Strip: Living situation of refugees with rainfall and cold weather

SHAFAQNA- The pain and suffering of the residents of the Gaza Strip, especially the refugees affected by the bloody attacks of the Israeli regime, have intensified these days with the onset of the rainy season accompanied by strong and cold winds.

According to Shafaqna, citing Al-Quds Al-Arabi, many aspects of life have inevitably changed due to the war, with the most significant being the forced displacement of 1.7 million people, mostly from the central and northern areas of the Gaza Strip out of a total population of 2.3 million. The population of this region has shifted towards the south and the centers of refugees, schools, hospital compounds, the homes of relatives and friends, and under some hospitals and commercial centers.

After the occupying authorities completely halted all aspects of life, simultaneous with intensified attacks, they prevented the entry of food, water, or medicine supplies. The majority of these individuals, based on Israel’s military orders for the complete evacuation of areas, became displaced. This process is ongoing, and thousands of refugees from the northern and central areas of the Gaza Strip continue to arrive in southern regions on a daily basis.

Observers in refugee centers report that each of these centers, designed to accommodate slightly over 300 people at best, currently houses six to eight thousand individuals. This has led many families to set up tents and endure the night and its cold due to the lack of space.

With the onset of the cold season, rainfall, and intensified winds, most of the tents for refugees, whether in shelter centers or hospital courtyards, are exposed to wind and rain, and often are not suitable for habitation.

Due to the wartime conditions, families of more than 10 people are living inside a tent that is, at best, three meters long and two meters wide. In this regard, Maher Ghanem, one of the heads of displaced families living with his family in a shelter center in central Gaza, says, ‘Plastic tents or those made from certain fabrics have completely collapsed. The wind started blowing, forcing those sleeping inside to attend classes due to the lack of space and overcrowding. Some had no choice but to read while sitting, and mothers had to hold their young children in their arms while sleeping.

