The risk of the Iceland volcano erupting is still very high because the ground is still swelling

According to Live Science, Iceland is preparing for an impending volcanic eruption on the Reykjanes Peninsula in the southwest of the island. Grindavík , a small fishing village with about 2,800 residents, was evacuated after a 3.2-foot (1-meter) sinkhole appeared in the town.

In October, seismic activity began to increase in the Fagradalsfjall volcano area. February 25, when more than 1,000 earthquakes occurred north of Grindavík in just a few hours. Two strong earthquakes of magnitude 3.9 and 4.5 occurred at a depth of about 5 kilometers. Seismic activity continued over the next two weeks. Hundreds of earthquakes and uplifts were recorded every day, indicating that magma was accumulating underground.

On November 11th, data from the Icelandic Meteorological Office (OMI) showed a magma tunnel about 15 km north of Sundhnúk to Grindavík and into the sea. Experts say an eruption could happen anywhere along the tunnel, also known as the dike.

Source: Live Science

