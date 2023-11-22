Nature: Is it still possible to prevent further progression of global warming?

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- Researchers claim that the opportunity to contain the Earth’s temperature increase within the globally agreed threshold is diminishing rapidly, yet they suggest that there are certain positive indications of advancement.
When officials from 197 nations gather in Dubai this month for the most recent round of climate talks, they will be faced with a fundamental question are countries successfully achieving their target of restraining global warming to 1.5 C above pre industrial levels?
According to Nature, this is the first time humanity has formally assessed its progress under the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement. The purpose of these mandatory “global stocks” is to confront policymakers with evidence every five years in the hope that they will increase their efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions. Countries must fulfill new climate commitments in 2025.
It is now clear that many governments are taking concrete steps to mitigate the effects of climate change. Investment to combat climate change is increasing in both the public and private sectors, and renewable energy is displacing fossil fuels at historic rates in many countries. But progress is too slow and by almost all measures the world is still far from the goal of a 1.5°C temperature reduction. Greenhouse gas emissions are at an all time high, tropical forests are being cut down at near record levels, fossil fuel subsidies are rising, and coal fired power plants are still being built.
Source: Nature