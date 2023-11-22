UNICEF Executive Director: 1,200 children remain under rubble of bombed out buildings in Gaza

SHAFAQNA-We are also receiving reports that more than 1,200 children remain under the rubble of bombed out buildings or are otherwise unaccounted for in Gaza , Executive Director of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said.

Executive Director of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), called for an urgent humanitarian ceasefire, saying that pauses are not enough for children to survive and for humanitarian workers to deliver aid.

The Council must do everything in its power to end this catastrophe for children, while the parties to the conflict must heed the call for a negotiated political solution, UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said.

“No place is safe in the Gaza Strip”, she stressed. While UNICEF is positioned to quickly scale up the delivery of humanitarian aid, more resources are needed to meet growing needs.

Describing the Gaza Strip is the world’s most dangerous place to be a child, she said that an unprecedented 40 % of deaths in Gaza have been children.

UNICEF is positioned to quickly scale up the delivery of humanitarian aid, but more resources are needed to meet growing needs, she said, noting that more than 1.7 million people in Gaza are displaced, half of whom are children.

In addition, UNICEF estimates that 450,000 children in the West Bank need humanitarian assistance.

Source: press.un.org

www.shafaqna.com