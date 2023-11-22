Israel released 100 dead bodies from Al-Shifa Hospital

SHAFAQNA-About 100 bodies of martyrs were released by the occupation from the Shifa Medical Complex and were buried in a mass grave in the Al-Nasmawi neighborhood in the city of Khan Yunis, specifically in the Turkish cemetery, Al-Arabi correspondent from Gaza, Saleh Al-Natour, reported.

This step comes as the Israeli army continues to occupy the Shifa Medical Complex and transform it into a military barracks, a mass grave, and a headquarters for direct killing, according to the government media office in Gaza.

At dawn on Wednesday, the Israeli army stormed the Al-Shifa complex after besieging it for days, as it contains civilians who were displaced from their homes as a result of the ongoing Israeli bombing in the area.

Source: alquds

