International Shia News Agency
Palestinian official: Truce delayed over ‘last minute’ captive list details

SHAFAQNA– A Palestinian official has told AFP that a delay in the implementation of the truce deal is due to “last minute” details over which captives would be released and how.

The pause, widely expected to go into force on Thursday (23 Nov. 2023) but delayed during the night, had been put back over the names of the Israeli captives and “the modalities of their release”, said the official, who has knowledge of the negotiation process.

Source: aljazeera

