Israel continues deadly air attacks & heavy shelling across Palestine

SHAFAQNA- Israel continues deadly air attacks and heavy shelling across Palestinian enclave and occupied West Bank.
Israel orders Indonesian Hospital evacuation in 4 hours
Munir Al-Bursh, Director-General of Gaza’s Health Ministry who is inside the Indonesian Hospital, says the Israeli army has warned people in the facility to evacuate it in four hours. Speaking to Al-Jazeera, he said the bombing continues around the hospital in northern Gaza from all sides.
Al-Bursh has told Al Jazeera there are 65 dead bodies inside the besieged medical facility that they cannot bury. Al-Bursh said there are about 200 patients left at the Indonesian Hospital after some 450 patients were evacuated yesterday. Each ambulance is carrying up to seven people at a time, he added.
