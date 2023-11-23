Qatar: Date for ceasefire in Gaza coming in hours

SHAFAQNA- Qatari Foreign Ministry Spokesman Majid Al-Ansari said that the announcement of the date for the entry into force of the truce agreement in Gaza will be in the coming hours. Talks on the details of the executive plan for the humanitarian truce agreement between Hamas and Israel are continuing and progressing positively, Majid Al-Ansari said.

Al-Ansari added – in a statement – that “work continues with the two parties and our partners in the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt and the United States of America to ensure the rapid start of the truce and to provide what is necessary to ensure the parties’ commitment to the agreement.”

