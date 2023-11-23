Holland: Populist far-right Party poised to win general elections

SHAFAQNA- Geert Wilders, a politician who has made a name for himself through his anti-Islam and anti-European Union rhetoric, appears to be in the lead in the Netherlands’ election with the most parliamentary seats, according to early results.

“The Dutch voter has spoken” said the 60-year-old in a victory speech Wednesday (22 Nov. 2023) evening at a café in The Hague, “We will ensure that the Netherlands will return to the Dutch.”

Early election results show Wilders’ Party for Freedom winning 37 seats in the 150-seat Dutch parliament, 12 seats ahead of its closest rival, the Labor-Green Alliance led by EU’s climate policy veteran Frans Timmerman.

Source: npr.org

www.shafaqna.com