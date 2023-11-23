USA: Former Obama administration’s official arrested after harassing Muslim food vendor

SHAFAQNA- Stuart Seldowitz, a former Obama administration’s adviser, who was captured on video making threats and Islamophobic comments against a Muslim food vendor in New York City, has been arrested.

Seldowitz, 64, faces charges including aggravated harassment and several counts of stalking, the New York Times reported citing police sources. Stuart Seldowitz faces hate crimes charges, local media reported.

In one of the videos was circulated on the internet, Seldowitz calls the vendor a “terrorist” and yells at him. ”You support terrorism. You support killing little children. You’re a terrible person,” Seldowitz says.

The vendor replies: “You kill children, not me.” Before leaving, Seldowitz says: “If we killed 4,000 Palestinian kids, you know what? It wasn’t enough. It wasn’t enough.”

Source: aa

