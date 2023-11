SHAFAQNA- The Islamic House of Wisdom holds Fatimiyyah Mourning Majlis in commemoration of the daughter of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), Lady Fatima Al-Zahra (S.A) .

The Majlis will be held on Saturday 25th November 2023 at 9:00 pm . The program starts with Mghreb prayer. The Majlis includes English and Arabic lecture.