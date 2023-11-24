Hakim: All sides must prevent disruption of Iraq’s security

SHAFAQNA– The leader of the National Wisdom Movement in Iraq reacted to the US attack on the headquarters of the Popular Mobilization Forces.

According to Shafaqna’s report from ISNA, Seyyed Ammar al-Hakim, the leader of the National Wisdom Movement in Iraq, condemned and denounced the attack on the military headquarters of the Popular Mobilization Forces in Jurf al-Nasr, south of Baghdad, which resulted in the death and injury of several of these forces.

He also urged all parties to support the government in fulfilling its responsibilities to protect diplomatic missions, security installations, and prevent the disruption of Iraq’s security scene.

The leader of the National Wisdom Movement in Iraq once again called for reasonableness, self-restraint, and the resolution of problems and crises through dialogue.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

www.shafaqna.com