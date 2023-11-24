English
International Shia News Agency
FeaturedMiddle EastOther News

Hakim: All sides must prevent disruption of Iraq’s security

0

SHAFAQNA– The leader of the National Wisdom Movement in Iraq reacted to the US attack on the headquarters of the Popular Mobilization Forces.

According to Shafaqna’s report from ISNA, Seyyed Ammar al-Hakim, the leader of the National Wisdom Movement in Iraq, condemned and denounced the attack on the military headquarters of the Popular Mobilization Forces in Jurf al-Nasr, south of Baghdad, which resulted in the death and injury of several of these forces.

He also urged all parties to support the government in fulfilling its responsibilities to protect diplomatic missions, security installations, and prevent the disruption of Iraq’s security scene.

The leader of the National Wisdom Movement in Iraq once again called for reasonableness, self-restraint, and the resolution of problems and crises through dialogue.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Iraq: Displacement of 7,000 families from 6 southern provinces due to climate changes

asadian

Al-Hakim: Israeli regime must end brutal attacks on Gaza

asadian

WHO: Iraq’s demand for mental health professionals is growing

asadian

Iraq: Over thousand displaced Yazidis returned to Sinjar

asadian

HR Expert: Number of prisoners in Iraq necessitates general amnesty

asadian

Iraq: Najaf Airport closed until further notice

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.