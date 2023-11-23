Science Daily: From 4 months old, babies show signs of self awareness

Researchers have found that four-month-olds show increased somatosensory brain activity when touch is perceived before an object moves toward them.

Doctor. Giulia Orioli, a psychologist at the University of Birmingham who led the study, said Our results show that the multisensory brain is activated in the first months of life, before babies learn to reach for objects.” to connect what children see and feel. This means that they can sense the space around them and understand how their body interacts with that space. This is sometimes called personal space.