Science Daily: From 4 months old, babies show signs of self awareness

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- According to a new study from the University of Birmingham, four-month-old babies can understand how their bodies interact with the space around them. Findings published (November 21 2023 in Scientific Reports, shed new light on how to develop self-awareness.
According to Science Daily, experts from the Birmingham BabyLab conducted a study where they showed babies a ball on a screen that was either moving closer or farther away from them. When the ball was very close to them on the screen, the babies felt a small vibration on their hands. At the same time, their brain activity was being measured. The information gathering for the study happened at Goldsmiths, which is a university in London.
Researchers have found that four-month-olds show increased somatosensory brain activity when touch is perceived before an object moves toward them.
Doctor. Giulia Orioli, a psychologist at the University of Birmingham who led the study, said Our results show that the multisensory brain is activated in the first months of life, before babies learn to reach for objects.” to connect what children see and feel. This means that they can sense the space around them and understand how their body interacts with that space. This is sometimes called personal space.
The researchers also examined how unexpected “access” affected some of the older children in the study. They found that children as young as eight months old showed signs of surprise in their brain activity when the ball on the screen moved away from them when they touched their hands.
Source: Science Daily