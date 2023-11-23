War destabilizes Israeli labor market: 140,000 lost jobs

SHAFAQNA-The war destabilizes the Israeli labor market. The number of newly unemployed people since the start of the war has reached 140.6 thousand.

Among the newly unemployed, 104.1 thousand, or 74%, were placed on forced leave. 36.5 thousand, or 26%, were permanently dismissed or lost their jobs in other circumstances, according to data on the newly unemployed issued by the Israeli National Insurance Institute, yesterday, Wednesday.

74.1 thousand, or 71% of those who entered forced unemployment, became unemployed in November, according to data published by the Israeli website “The Marker”, and this is more than double those registered in the National Insurance as unemployed from the beginning of the war until the end of October.

The average number of new unemployed people on weekdays, during the past three weeks, was about 6,000, but it decreased in the first two days of the week to 4,200. If the decline continues, there is a possibility that the month of November will end with about 160,000 new unemployed people, according to the site.

A gender analysis of data published by the National Insurance Institute reveals that 80.1 thousand, or 57%, of the newly unemployed are women, compared to 60.5 thousand, or 43%, of men.

Source: everydayusanews

