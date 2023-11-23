Study: Deep-sea mining threatens the jellyfish

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- Mining on the seafloor could harm deep sea jellyfish, according to the first study into the effects of mining on animals that live in deep water. The study suggests that sediment from mining sites can trigger destructive stress responses in jellyfish.

According to Nature, commercial mining of the seabed for minerals such as cobalt and manganese could soon get the green light Supporters say it is necessary to support the production of electric vehicle batteries and other electronic devices. But scientists warn that too little is known about its potential impact on deep sea ecosystems.