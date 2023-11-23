Study: Deep-sea mining threatens the jellyfish

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- Mining on the seafloor could harm deep sea jellyfish, according to the first study into the effects of mining on animals that live in deep water. The study suggests that sediment from mining sites can trigger destructive stress responses in jellyfish.
According to Nature, commercial mining of the seabed for minerals such as cobalt and manganese could soon get the green light Supporters say it is necessary to support the production of electric vehicle batteries and other electronic devices. But scientists warn that too little is known about its potential impact on deep sea ecosystems.
At sediment concentrations above 17 mg l-1, jellyfish show signs of acute stress. Sediment particles adhere to the animal’s body and produce excessive amounts of mucus – a common stress response in cnidarians, the phylum to which jellyfish belong. On average, more than 30 of the animal’s body was covered in mucus after exposure to the two highest sediment concentrations for 24 hours. Researchers say mucus production uses a lot of energy, which can be harmful to jellyfish’s health if they are exposed to sediment for long periods of time.
Source: Nature