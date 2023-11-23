Kremlin:US putting pressure on Russia, China is pointless

“As for the pressure from the Americans, time has repeatedly shown that it is absolutely pointless – we stand firmly on our positions, on our path,” the Kremlin spokesman said, pointing to the closeness of Moscow’s and Beijing’s positions.

Separately, Peskov recalled Russian President Vladimir Putin’s words that Russia has never refused to negotiate with Ukraine, “it should not be pressured.” “Others have refused. And if we are talking about putting pressure, they are the ones who should be pressured,” the spokesman said.