UK Foreign Secretary meets Netanyahu, visits southern Israel

SHAFAQNA-British Foreign Secretary David Cameron on Thursday met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, amid the announcement of a humanitarian pause in the war with Hamas.

According to the UK Foreign Office, Cameron is in the Middle East “where he will be speaking to Israeli and Palestinian leaders about the crisis and the way forward.”

“He will discuss the need to get all hostages out of Gaza and get more aid in, as well as the need to work towards a lasting solution that delivers security and justice for Israelis and Palestinians,” it said in a statement.

“There’s no hope for peace between Israel and the Palestinians, between Israel and the Arab states, if we don’t eradicate this murderous movement that threatens the future of all of us,” he added.

Source: aa

