Israel deliberately destroys Palestinians’ cultural heritage

SHAFAQNA-The Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor has accused Israel of targeting Gaza’s cultural heritage, including ancient churches and mosques, as part of its war on the Palestinian enclave.

Israel is “intentionally destroying” cultural and historical sites in Gaza, the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor said on Monday, calling for an international inquiry into Israel’s targeting of Palestinians’ cultural heritage.

The rights group pointed out that a significant portion of Gaza’s Old City, targeted in intense Israeli bombardments, is an area containing ancient residences, mosques, churches, markets, and educational institutions.

The report highlights the damage to Gaza’s oldest mosque, the Al-Omari Grand Mosque, famed for its minaret dating back 1,400 years. It also mentions the destruction of three historic churches, among them the Church of Saint Porphyrius, which was originally constructed in around 407 AD.

Source: newarab

www.shafaqna.com