Israeli soldiers abduct remains of martyrs in Indonesian Hospital

SHAFAQNA-Al Mayadeen’s correspondent in Gaza reported that the remains of the martyrs have been spread out on the second floor of Indonesian hospital and that the Israeli forces have taken some of the martyrs’ remains, effectively keeping them hostage.

The Palestinian Red Crescent reports that Israeli soldiers are obstructing the safe passage of the evacuated convoy of wounded people from the Indonesian Hospital, holding them up at a checkpoint.

The Israeli occupation has continued its campaign of aggression against Gaza, indiscriminately targeting civilians and medical personnel in what has been described as the most brutal night since the start of the aggression 48 days ago, leaving dozens of casualties.

The occupation forces have concentrated fire at hospitals in the northern Gaza Strip; with Israeli snipers reported to be fortified atop towers near the Indonesian hospital, shooting at anyone that moves in the area.

Source: almayadeen

