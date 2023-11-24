EU report on human rights in Pakistan

SHAFAQNA PAKISTAN | by Arsal Mir- In one of its reports, the European Union has mentioned human rights violations in Pakistan and restrictions on the media, which is being welcomed in many circles in Pakistan.

The fourth GSP report by the European Union has revealed that the situation in Pakistan regarding human rights, freedom of expression and civil society is the same as it was in 2020. Many circles are positive on this report, while some are also expressing concern over it.

The joint report by the European Commission and the European External Action Service, released on Tuesday, acknowledged that some progress had been made on measures on women, transgender children and the environment. However, in many other cases the situation is not promising.

The report revealed that several journalists were violently attacked and disappeared. There was also online trolling against critics, leading many journalists to opt for self-censorship to protect themselves. Coercive methods were also used against human rights activists, political activists and elected representatives, limiting their freedoms and using administrative, legal and other means to restrict freedoms.

The report recommends that Pakistan help the United Nations High Commission on Human Rights establish a local branch.

Background of GSP

It may be noted that Pakistan’s GSP Plus status was extended for four years in October. With this status, Pakistan can export its products to the European market with little or no duty.

Pakistan has enjoyed this status for many years and the country has also benefited from it, due to which the trade volume, which was 8.3 billion Euros in 2013, has increased to more than 14 billion Euros now.

Acceptance of the report

Many domestic and international organizations have expressed their concern over human rights violations in Pakistan. But it is believed that when the atmosphere of oppression is increasing in the country and the rights of minorities, small nations and critical thinkers are being violated on a large scale. In such a situation, many human rights workers have welcomed this report.

Sami Deen Baloch, who raised her voice against enforced disappearances in Balochistan, says that she thinks the mention of human rights violations in this report is a positive development. “By doing this, the EU has boosted the morale of those who are fighting against human rights violations,” he told DW. It is necessary that apart from the European Union, other international organizations also raise their voices in protest in this regard.

Support should be conditional

According to Sami Deen Baloch, international organizations should make any kind of financial support to Pakistan subject to the improvement of human rights. “Thousands of people are missing in the country and this process of enforced disappearance is still going on. Human rights violations can be stopped if international organizations effectively put pressure on Pakistan.

The report should be taken seriously

It is believed that many international organizations express concern over human rights violations but Pakistan’s ruling class ignores it. Secretary General of National Trade Union Federation Nasir Mansoor says that Pakistan should take this report very seriously. “The European Union has set 27 points for GSP Plus status, out of which Pakistan is already in the gray area on many points such as death penalty, labor rights, minority rights,” he told DW. Rights etc etc. If Pakistan does not take this seriously, the country will suffer a lot economically.

Why hasn’t the situation changed?

Asad Butt from the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan says that since 2020, there has been no change in the human rights situation because no one is interested in it and the GHQ has control over all the institutions of the country. There is dominance. “Anyone who raises their voice for human rights is suppressed while politicians are not interested in the issue,” he told DW. Before coming to power, they talk about forced disappearances and media clampdowns, but later they bow down to powerful circles.”

According to Asad Butt, in the past, Maryam Nawaz and Imran Khan also made promises regarding the missing persons. But after coming to power, everyone forgets their promises. Thousands of people are missing in the country but political parties are not ready to discuss this important issue.

Asad Butt said that human rights are respected where there is rule of law. “Here, the establishment has taken over all the institutions. The media, courts, politicians and civil society organizations are all powerless in front of them. They have almost wiped out many civil society organizations, so how can the situation of human rights improve in such a situation?

Human rights activist Tahira Abdullah says that adequate international pressure has not been put on Pakistan. “There is a need for domestic human rights activists and the judiciary to force the Pakistani government to ratify the UN Convention on Forced Displacement,” he told media. According to Tahira Abdullah, if domestic pressure does not work, then international financial support should be used as a leverage.

