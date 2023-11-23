English
Qatari FM: Gaza truce to start at 7am on Friday

SHAFAQNA-Four-day truce will start at 7am local time (05:00 GMT) on Friday and first 13 civilian captives will be released at about 4pm (14:00 GMT), Qatari foreign ministry says.
Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails will also be released, while trucks carrying aid will enter Gaza from Rafah crossing, ministry spokesperson says.

The Qatari spokesman confirmed in a press conference from Doha that he had received lists of civilians who would be released from the Israeli occupation and the Palestinian.

He stated that there will be a ceasefire during these days on the ground and in the air, and there will be a period during which aviation operations will be suspended in order to release the detainees.

