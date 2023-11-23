English
UNHCR calls on Pakistan to halt deportation of Afghan refugees

SHAFAQNA- The UN High Commissioner for Refugees called on Pakistan to halt the deportation of Afghan refugees.

“UNHCR is calling upon the government of Pakistan to halt these mass numbers of returns during this harsh season of winter because the cold in Afghanistan is really deadly and it can take lives,” the agency’s regional spokesman, Babar Baloch, said as quoted by Reuters TV in an interview.

Meanwhile, Leila Jane Nasif, Senior Protection Cluster Advisor, in a video said that Afghanistan faces many serious protection challenges.

“A huge influx of Afghans forced them to leave Pakistan in recent weeks. These emergencies come as winter arrives which can be especially harsh in Afghanistan,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Afghans who were deported from Pakistan, said that they are facing an uncertain future.

“We came back with nothing but bare feet. Everyone [refugee] was destroyed,” said Marriam, a deportee.

“We were forced to return in a bid to save our dignity,” said Jamiat Khan, a deportee.

Source:Tolonews

