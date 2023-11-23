Czech President: NATO prepping for high-intensity conflict with Russia

SHAFAQNA-Czech President Petr Pavel echoed Central Europe’s support of Ukraine, as NATO views Russia as the biggest threat in Europe and is currently preparing for a major conflict, according to Pavel.

Pavel During his speech at a summit of the Visegrad Group, an informal political club that includes the Czech Republic, Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia, noted that he does not believe his counterparts have a differing view on the war in Ukraine, saying, “We’ve all agreed that it is in our imminent interest that Ukraine succeed,” as he called aiding Ukraine a “naturally human step.”

When asked about a potential threat to NATO from Russia, Pavel urged caution, but argued it would take years for Russia to refurbish its military capabilities.

Source: almayadeen

