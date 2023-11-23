Israel’s war on hospitals in Gaza

SHAFAQNA-Since the beginning of the war, Israel has been strategically attacking healthcare facilities.

Doctors had been forced to work by candlelight and perform surgeries without anaesthesia, premature babies were dying in incubators, and dead bodies decomposed outside the morgue.

For more than a week, Gaza City’s Al-Shifa hospital was the focal point of Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip, which has so far killed over 14,000 people – at least 5,800 of them children – in response to the 7 October attack by Hamas on southern Israel that left some 1,200 people dead.

Al-Shifa, the largest hospital in the besieged Palestinian territory, hosted hundreds of patients and medical staff along with thousands of people from other areas of north Gaza displaced by the conflict.

Israel has effectively turned Gaza’s largest medical facility into a war zone, but this is far from an isolated case. Since the start of the onslaught on Gaza, hospitals have come under fire as the Israeli army has accused Hamas of using them for military purposes.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, 26 out of the 35 hospitals across Gaza are non-functional because of damage sustained during the Israeli military assault or the lack of power. There are nine hospitals and 18 primary healthcare centres that remain, mainly in the south, running under limited capacity, with barely sufficient medical supplies to sustain critical and lifesaving surgeries and provide care.

All hospitals in northern Gaza, where fighting has been most intense, have stopped functioning. The World Health Organization (WHO) reported 164 “attacks on healthcare” in Gaza since 7 October.

Israeli attacks have targeted medical centres such as Al-Quds hospital, the second largest in Gaza, Al-Ahli hospital, the Al-Nasr and Al-Rantisi hospitals for children, and the Indonesian hospital, among others.

The Al-Ahli hospital, which was one of the last medical centres in the north still functioning, was besieged and bombed last week before it was declared out of service. Dr Ghassan Abu-Sittah, a British Palestinian surgeon, spoke about the “most heartbreaking thing” he had to do as he was forced to leave the hospital. “It has been a living nightmare, leaving 500 wounded knowing that there’s nothing left for you to be able to do for them,” he said.

Al-Quds hospital also came under attack last week. Thousands of displaced people and dozens of injured were forced to evacuate the establishment and move to the south, partly on foot, allegedly due to ongoing Israeli shelling around the hospital.

The Indonesian hospital, the only facility in northern Gaza still treating patients, was struck by artillery and sniper fire on Monday, reportedly killing 12 people and wounding dozens more.

