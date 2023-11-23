UAE is set to boost esports in MENA

According to Zawya, the Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT Abu Dhabi) has teamed up with etisalat by e& to launch “Arena Esports”, a competitive gaming initiative over the next five years, which will become a “cornerstone for the regional gaming matrix.”

Arena Esports has been described as a 360-degree gaming platform, catering for all types of players, from beginners to seasoned professionals who can take part in tournaments and gain access to unique events.

Adnan Al-Awadi, support services executive director at DCT Abu Dhabi, was quoted as saying: “Our alliance with etisalat by e& is a testament to our commitment to growing the creative industries, of which gaming and Esports is a key pillar.”

“This synergy aims to boost the gaming ecosystem in the UAE and the MENA region, and we are eager to see the positive impact.”

The development comes weeks after the launch of the Dubai Program for Gaming 2033, which seeks to position the emirate as one of the top cities in the global gaming industry and generate 30,000 new jobs in the gaming sector by 2033.