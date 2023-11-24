English
Casualty fears after Israeli strike hits Gaza’s Nuseirat refugee camp

Gaza’s Nuseirat refugee camp

SHAFAQNA-While , Palestinians in Gaza are awaiting the start of a four-day truce between Israel and Hamas, an intense Israeli strike hit a residential building located in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

A video posted on the Al Jazeera Arabic website showed several rescue workers standing next to a destroyed building with a major part of its concrete roof completely destroyed by the strike.

Children are reportedly among the casualties in an attack that took place just hours before a four-day truce is set to start at 05:00 GMT.

More than 14,800 people killed in Gaza since October 7. In Israel, the official death toll from Hamas’s attacks stands at about 1,200.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

