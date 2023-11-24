English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeaturedMiddle EastOther News

Gaza truce begins after night of intense bombing

0
Gaza truce begins

SHAFAQNA-Four-day Gaza truce agreed by Hamas and Israel takes effect for first time after seven weeks of war.

The Gaza Strip endures night of intensified bombardment from “air, land, and sea” ahead of start of Qatar-mediated truce, UN says.

Al Jazeera’s Hani Mahmoud, reporting from Khan Younis in southern Gaza, confirmed that the truce has started and attacks have ceased, but not before a night of intense airstrikes by Israel.

“We are witnessing a relative calm, that is gradually becoming more and more visible as there is a complete stop of fighter jets flying over the Gaza Strip,” Mahmoud said.

“But, the hours preceding the ceasefire becoming effective were the bloodiest for Palestinians living in northern parts, Gaza City, and all the way to the southern parts – the safe areas designated by the Israeli military for people to move to avoid getting bombed in the north,” he said.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Israeli forces raid homes in West Bank’s Balata refugee camp

asadian

Casualty fears after Israeli strike hits Gaza’s Nuseirat refugee camp

asadian

Israel’s war on hospitals in Gaza

asadian

Qatari FM: Gaza truce to start at 7am on Friday

asadian

Israeli soldiers abduct remains of martyrs in Indonesian Hospital

asadian

Israel deliberately destroys Palestinians’ cultural heritage

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.