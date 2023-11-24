UNRWA: One million displaced people in Gaza live in 156 centers

SHAFAQNA- One million displaced people from the north to the south of the Gaza Strip live in 156 centres, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said.

UNRWA spokesman Adnan Abu Hasna said in a statement on Thursday (23 Nov. 2023) that UNRWA is the only cohesive body in the Gaza Strip that distributes aid to the displaced.

He added that 108 employees of the agency were killed since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, which is the largest number in the history of the United Nations, as such a number had never been lost during this period.

According to what the agency announced, it is currently accommodating in its facilities a number of displaced people that exceeds its normal capacity by about 4-9 times.

Source: alquds