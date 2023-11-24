English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeaturedMiddle EastOther News

UNRWA: One million displaced people in Gaza live in 156 centers

0

SHAFAQNA- One million displaced people from the north to the south of the Gaza Strip live in 156 centres, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said.

UNRWA spokesman Adnan Abu Hasna said in a statement on Thursday (23 Nov. 2023) that UNRWA is the only cohesive body in the Gaza Strip that distributes aid to the displaced.

He added that 108 employees of the agency were killed since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, which is the largest number in the history of the United Nations, as such a number had never been lost during this period.

According to what the agency announced, it is currently accommodating in its facilities a number of displaced people that exceeds its normal capacity by about 4-9 times.

Source: alquds

Related posts

Gaza truce begins after night of intense bombing

asadian

Israeli forces raid homes in West Bank’s Balata refugee camp

asadian

Casualty fears after Israeli strike hits Gaza’s Nuseirat refugee camp

asadian

Israel’s war on hospitals in Gaza

asadian

Qatari FM: Gaza truce to start at 7am on Friday

asadian

Israeli soldiers abduct remains of martyrs in Indonesian Hospital

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.