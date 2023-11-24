English
International Shia News Agency
Maariv poll: If elections were to be held in Israel today, opposition parties overtakes coalition

SHAFAQNA-A Maariv poll published today (Friday) shows that if elections were held these days, the State Camp party would have won a record number of seats. In contrast, Religious Zionism falls below the electoral threshold.

In the poll, conducted a day after the government’s vote on the hostage deal, the state camp party stands at a record 43 seats. Among the opposition parties, there was a decline to Yesh Atid, which stands at 13 seats, and Aliyah to Meretz, which stands at five seats.

Gantz continues to lead respectively as prime minister. About 52 percent think Gantz is better suited for the job of prime minister than Netanyahu, who is supported by 27 percent.

The State Camp party continues its upward trend, reaching 43 seats. Religious Zionism, led by Smotrich, falls below the electoral threshold with only 3 seats. The Likud is rising slightly, but the current opposition overtakes the coalition by 33 seats. Gantz continues to lead respectively as prime minister

Source: newsrnd

www.shafaqna.com

